Christopher Scott Kimzey, 21, passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2018, in Laramie. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 17 at First Christian Church in Laramie, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to the Chris Kimzey Memorial and sent to 693 CR 159, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082, in his memory.
Christopher was born Aug. 29, 1996, in Cheyenne to Trevor Kimzey and Leana Sanders. Chris attended grade school at Centennial Valley School and later moved to Pine Bluffs, where he attended middle school and high school. Chris lived with his father, stepmother Kara and stepbrother Tristan together on a small farm, where he stayed busy. He was active in FFA, 4-H, FCA, FBLA, youth groups, football and wrestling. After graduating high school with a scholarship, Chris moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming.
In 2016, Chris decided to enlist with the U.S. Marine Corps, attending basic training in San Diego. He was later honorably discharged because of a medical condition with his heart. Chris then moved back to Laramie and attended classes at the University of Wyoming and worked various jobs in Laramie.
Chris was a very bright young man who brought happiness to those around him. He always had an amazing smile on his face and was eager to help anyone out. Chris enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he especially loved camping.
Chris is survived by parents, Trevor Kimzey and Leana Smith; stepmother Kara Kimzey; stepbrother Tristan Lind; grandparents, Randy and Jodene Kimzey and Dane McFall and Kent Sanders; and siblings, Andrew Tew, Alayna Smith, Sydney Smith and William Smith. He is also survived by his great-grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chris was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
