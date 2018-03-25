Chris Ewing, 63, passed away March 18, 2018, after a four-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Chris was born March 15, 1955, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Barbara and Edson Ewing.
Chris grew up on the Ewing family ranch outside of Gering, Nebraska, and graduated from Gering High School in 1973. In 1978, he married Deborah French. In 1979, he earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska. The couple then resided in Scottsbluff. Starting in 1988, Chris worked as a programmer for Amana Refrigeration in Williamsburg, Iowa. In 1992, Chris accepted a job at the University of Wyoming, where he worked for 23 years as a systems specialist before his retirement.
Above all, Chris cherished the time he spent with his family. He especially enjoyed taking his children to visit the family ranch, where his brother still lives, and weekend getaways to Estes Park with his wife. Chris’s many hobbies and interests included winemaking, gardening, cooking, astronomy, fishing and spending time in nature. In 2000, Chris wrote a published book entitled “An Owner’s Guide to Fatherhood: Living with Children and Other Creatures.” For many years, Chris was an acolyte at St. Matthew’s in Laramie and was a valued member of the community there. Chris often donated his wine to the church for use during Eucharist.
Chris was preceded in death by father Edson Ewing. He is survived by wife Deborah French-Ewing, of Laramie; daughter Katherine French-Ewing (Tim Danielson), of Firestone, Colorado; daughter Elizabeth Ewing, of Laramie; son Alexander Ewing, of Laramie; mother Barbara Ewing, of Scottsbluff; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Carolyn Ewing, of Gering, Nebraska.
Arrangements are being made for a memorial service and burial, which will take place at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie.
