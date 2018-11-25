Cheryl Lemons, 68, of Sparks, Nevada, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. She was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Hanna to Isaac and Margret Powell.
She was preceded in death by son Cameron Lemons and husband Steven Lemons.
She is survived by son Trampis Lemons, of Gran Canaria, Spain; brother Thomas Powell, of South Carolina; grandson Nick Lemons, of Sparks, Nevada; and granddaughters, Cami Lemons, of Nottingham, U.K., and Brook Lemons, of Gran Canaria, Spain. Also surviving are great-grandchildren in Sparks, Nevada.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be form 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
