Charles “Charlie” Wyatt Youmans, 72, died of complications of bladder cancer Feb. 22, 2018, at his home in Lingle.
Charlie is survived by his wife Elizabeth (née Hayes); sons, Todd (Lisa) and Timothy (Karen) Youmans; daughter Sarah (Josh) Axelson; five grandchildren; a great-grandson, brothers, Dave Youmans and Don (Gloria) Youmans; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Bonnie Youmans, and daughter-in-law Melinda.
Charlie has been cremated, and a remembrance gathering will be hosted at Libby Creek Campground in the summer.
