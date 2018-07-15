It is with deep sadness the family of Caroline Marie Johnson announces her passing from natural causes July 7, 2018, at the age of 75 years.
A native of Wyoming, Caroline graduated from Hanna High School as valedictorian of her class, and attended the University of Wyoming, where she earned degrees in German and anthropology. An herbalist extraordinaire, she was co-owner of Elk Mountain Herbs in Laramie. Caroline was also renowned for her excellent leather craft skills. She was the recipient of national awards for her leather work and instructed 4-H students in leather crafting for many years. She was the center of family life on her beloved Aspen Grove Ranch.
Family members left behind are her brothers, Donald “Buster” Johnson, Arnold “Pete” Johnson, James “Sherman” Johnson; sister Ara Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, Marguerite Marie and Donald Shoen Johnson, and brother William “Schoen” Johnson preceded her in death.
Caroline was a sister, aunt, friend, mentor, teacher and generous soul. She is missed and loved by so many.
There will be a memorial Friday, Aug. 31, in Laramie at the Historic Laramie Railroad Depot and a celebration of her life Saturday, Sept. 1 at Aspen Grove Ranch.
