Carol McKee was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to parents of Italian and German ancestry.
At the age of 17, her life was transformed by the sudden passing of her mother. Being the eldest sibling, she became the mother figure for her two brothers and sister and learned the duties and importance of family and relationships at an early age.
Upon graduating from high school, she attended Duquesne University where she met Chester McKee, her future husband.
Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she and Chester moved to New Mexico where they began to raise their family and start their careers. Later they moved to Livermore, California, before settling in Laramie. In Laramie, together they founded In-Situ Inc., an environmental equipment company now based in Fort Collins, Colorado.
In her 40s, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She was one of the founders of Hospice of Laramie and continued serving others as a hospice nurse in Fort Collins.
In 2006, Carol was united in marriage to Roger Dodds of Laramie.
Above all, Carol loved and cherished family and friends. Her house was always open to family, friends, and neighbors. She took particular delight in caring for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her determination, great generosity and loving spirit.
On Jan. 1, 2017, Carol was hit by a car that ran a red light. After a long fight to recover from the severe brain injury she suffered in the accident, she died July 28, 2018.
Carol McKee is survived by her husband Roger Dodds; her four children, Christopher, Craig, Colleen and Angela; as well as her grandchildren, Liza, Isaiah, Savion, Constance, Celeste, Alice, and August. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Santoro, Diane Nielsen and Gerard Santoro; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 E. Stover St., Fort Collins, CO.
