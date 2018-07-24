Cal Edward Hoffman passed away July 20, 2018, in Laramie. Cal was the middle child of Suzanne P. Hoffman and Edward J. Hoffman, who preceded him in death.
Cal was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cal and his family moved to Laramie in 1964, and has been a resident since, graduating from Laramie High School, in 1977, and then the University of Wyoming in 1982.
Cal is survived by his sister Kathy Shuler; brother-in-law Jim Shuler, of Laramie; brother Paul Hoffman, sister in law Sandy Hoffman, of Fort Collins, Colorado. He also is survived by nephews, Sam (wife Lori) Shuler, and Thomas Shuler; nieces Laura Shuler and Anna Hoffman; and longtime friend Roxanne Raben, of Laramie.
Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time.
