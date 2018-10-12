Bonnie Blanche Trabing passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2018, at her home surrounded by family. She was born to James and Mertle (née Hatfield) Mallery on July 20, 1922, in Eureka, Minnesota. Her mother had gone back to the Hatfield family farm for her birth. They returned shortly to the family home in Rock River, where Bonnie grew up and graduated high school in 1940. She related many stories of her and her classmates attending dances at the Garden Spot Pavilion in Elk Mountain, dancing to big-name bands passing through and dances at North Albany and the Triangle at Bosler — chaperoned by her mother. She had many great adventures growing up in that small town.
After high school, she attended nurses training at Denver General Hospital and was later a nurse’s aide at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, also working at Cathedral Home for Children.
On Oct. 15, 1945, she married LaVerne Trabing and they made their home in Laramie, where they raised five children and two step-sons. For many years, Bonnie was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom who was very involved in all of her children’s activities.
In 1959, she began working at the McCue Dairy and worked there until 1965, when she took a job at Green’s Grocery, where she worked until her retirement in 1989. Most of her spare time was spent caring for others.
Bonnie was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. She is remembered for her unconditional love and unselfish attitude to all. She was a member of Grace Chapel Church for more than 50 years. During those years, she was active with Bible study groups, vacation Bible school and, for more than thirty years, she baked brownies for church camp.
She is survived by brother Dave Mallery, of Green River; children, Nancy (Jim) Mickelson, of Sheridan, Burla (Dean) Heller, of Cheyenne, Jim (Kathy) Trabing, of Laramie, and Tim (Michelle) Trabing, of Laramie; son-in-law Johnny Lara; and grandchildren, Matt (Brandy) Mickelson, Bonnie (Ryan) Gregory, Raei Marie (Troy) Stone, Rynee Lara, Deena (Duwane) Floy, Devin (Tessa) Heller, A.J. (Kendra) Trabing, Jenny (Erik) Chavez, Brooke (Stan) Dimond, Jolene (Luke) Hawkins, Lindsay (Tristan) Smith, Remington (Laura) Trabing, CheyAnne Trabing, Mallery (Aaron) Willcox, Hunter Trabing, Kristie (Brandon) Smith, Nikki Trabing, Daniel Trabing and Tyson (Cordelia) Trabing. Also surviving her are 53 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband LaVerne; brother Howard Mallery; sister Dorothy Holloway; daughter Karen Lara; step-sons, George and Dick Trabing; grandson Luke Mickelson; and great-granddaughter Brenna Marie Dimond.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the Alice Hardie Stevens Event Center with Chaplin Rhett Ivey and Pastor Dennis Moore presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Grace Chapel of Laramie or a charity of your choice.
