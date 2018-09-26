No services will be hosted for Billy G. Lee, 78. Billy died Sept. 23, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and cremation has taken place. Memorials can be given to Region West Medical Center. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Billy was born June 26, 1940, in Laramie. He grew up on a ranch in Stove Prairie, Colorado. He married Deana on Oct. 5, 1958. They moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in 1968, where he was involved in logging and mining. He eventually bought a ranch in Guernsey in 1993, where he has lived for the last 25 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
Billy is survived by wife Deana; two sons, Terry (Kelly) and Jim (Gail); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one grandchild.
