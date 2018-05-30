Betty Lee Harrington, 74, of Laramie, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, after an extended illness. Betty was happily married for many years to the late William Frederick Harrington. After Bill’s death, several years later, she met companion David Sheesley. Betty and David enjoyed trailer-camping and gardening, and they always had their four-legged companions, whatever adventures they were experiencing.
Betty was born July 22, 1943, in Holdrege, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Robert C. Peterson and Marjorie Teresa Fuller. Beginning on the Otter Creek ranch on the north shore of Lake McConaughy, her stories of that time usually included younger brother Bob, born during the ’49 blizzard. After nine years in Nebraska, Betty’s family moved to Laramie, where they did business with Bill Carlyle (gentleman train robber) to operate the souvenir shop. Betty had a palomino horse named Chief that was pastured at what is now the corner of 30th Street and Grand Avenue. Later, her family built and operated Pete’s Hideout (souvenir shop) and what is now Grand Avenue Landscaping. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1962. After marriage to Bill in Reno, Nevada, they were stationed in Turkey and later in Germany, where Betty’s mother joined them. Bill’s military career included training the Apollo 13 crew in survival techniques. Bill retired from the Air Force after 33 years, and he worked with the U. S. Postal Service.
Betty owned and operated Classics’ dress store (Second Street and Ivinson Avenue) for 20 years, and on occasion, she would promote fashion shows. Betty was always active in Laramie community events, and at Christmastime, her store windows were always outstanding. Betty was also a member of the Soroptimists Woman’s Professional Club from 1988-2000. She was on the board from 1990-1994 and the president in 1994. Betty was also a member of the Red Hat Club. Throughout her life, she was very energetic and industrious, as evident from everything she accomplished. And recently, Betty began Swedish weaving. She weaved blanket designs for loved ones and others she wanted to do something special for. She called her blankets “Hugs from Miss Betty” and it was a special event to receive a Betty Blanket. She was devoted to her caregiver, Katie Modey.
Betty is survived by brother Robert Keith Peterson; Bob’s wife Debbie; niece Chrystal Brown, her husband Cody Brown and their daughters, Alisa and Shelby; nephew Randy Peterson; and companion David Sheesley, together with her dogs, Lami, Indy and Tember.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 18 in Greenhill Cemetery. Following the service, a reception will be at the Eppson Center for Seniors. The family requests in lieu of flowers, any donations be sent to Cathedral Home for Children or the Laramie Animal Shelter.
Commented