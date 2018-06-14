Betty L. Stratton, 91, longtime resident of Laramie, passed away June 11, 2018, surrounded by her six children at Hospice of Laramie. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Betty was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska. She was happily married to Dr. Paul O. Stratton, who preceded her in death, and together, they shared a loving family of six children. Betty worked as a secretary in the Animal Science Department, the University of Wyoming President’s Office and the Western Wyoming Resource Institute. She was involved in several civic organizations, served as a volunteer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the Laramie Senior Center and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Betty dedicated her life to her family, friends and community.
Betty is survived by Rick Hartman (Kathy), Carol Schwartz (Dan), Suzan Peterson (Del), Debra Gaines (Mark), Patty Bestul (Jeff) and Rod Hartman (Pam). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be all of Betty’s sons and sons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be Betty’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Laramie or the Paul O. Stratton University of Wyoming Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
