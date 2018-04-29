Funeral service for Berniece M. Mathewson will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented