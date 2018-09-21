Berlina Ann (née Christensen) Heward, 92, of Medicine Bow, died Sept. 14, 2018, peacefully surrounded by family. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Medicine Bow Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Medicine Bow Senior Center or the Medicine Bow Museum. Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
