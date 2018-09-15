Berlina A. Heward, 92, of Medicine Bow, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the Medicine Bow Community Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Berlina’s name to either the Medicine Bow Senior Center or the Medicine Bow Museum.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented