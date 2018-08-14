Visitation for Anthony Adrian Medina will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Vigil and rosary services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. James Schumacher.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Adrian Medina Memorial Fund c/o UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY 82070.
A full obituary will be published.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
