Anthony Adrian Medina, 40, of Laramie, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at home. He was born June 6, 1978, in Laramie to Anthony and Brenda (née Arrellano) Medina.
He graduated from Laramie High School in 1997 and went on to earn his associates degree in arts and mechanics at Farmington College in New Mexico.
Anthony loved spending time with his family, especially his son Cole. Anthony was very active with his son playing soccer, basketball and football and going on day trip excursions, traveling to various locations. Anthony was also very active with his father throughout the years, earning their black belts in karate, fishing and hunting. He had a kind and loving soul, and he would help anyone who needed help and kept everyone laughing. He had various hobbies, including, cooking, watching cheesy ’80s movies, mechanically fixing things and watching his beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers (not the Broncos). He worked for Laramie GM for 18 years.
Anthony was a member of Wrecking Crew Soccer and the American Sport Karate Association.
He is preceded in death by mother Brenda Medina; grandparents, Alex and Lillian Arrellano and Lucy Medina; and uncles, Nick Joe Medina, Jeff and Junior Arrellano.
He is survived by son Cole Medina, of Laramie; wife Jessica Medina, of Laramie; father Anthony Medina (Cindy Rivera), of Laramie; brother Travis Medina, of Cheyenne; stepchildren, Luke, Savannah and Noah Romero; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Vigil and rosary service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. James Schumacher. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Adrian Medina Memorial Fund c/o UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY 82070.
