Agnes Sharon (née Fulcher) Grunwell, 87, of Redland, Florida, and formerly of Laramie, died July 26, 2017, in Redland, Florida. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.