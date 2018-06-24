Agnes Sharon (née Fulcher) Grunwell, 87, of Redland, Florida, and formerly of Laramie, died July 26, 2017, in Redland, Florida. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
