Adolfina “Ada” Roybal died May 31, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, to Belarmino and Hilaria (née Martinez) Pacheco. She married Ruben T. Roybal on Oct. 24, 1949. She worked for the University of Wyoming until she retired in 1995. She was a member of the St. Laurence Catholic Church.
Ada devoted her life to her family. She instilled in all of her children family always comes first. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She never met a stranger she wasn’t willing to help if she could. She had a heart of gold and chose to see the good in everybody. She leaves behind a huge void in our lives that can never be filled.
She is survived by six sons, Ray Roybal (Virgie), of Laramie, Amos Roybal (Yvonne), of San Antonio, Ruben O. Roybal (Ella), of Denver, Robert Roybal (Bernadine), of Laramie, Ricky Roybal (Carmen), of Denver, and Joseph Roybal (Sharon), of Laramie; three daughters, Elizabeth Bustos, Sylvia Sanchez (Tom) and Cathy Roybal, all of Laramie; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Erlinda LaCombe (Moises), of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico, and Fidelia Felix, of Denver; brother Belarmino Pacheco, of San Antonio; and many nieces and nephews.
Special people in her life included nephews, Sam Pacheco and Henry LaCombe; sister-in-heart Frances Brooks; and friends, Joe and Eloisa Mondragon and Scott and Tammy Swinford.
She will be sorely missed, always loved and never forgotten. Rest in peace, Mom. We will always love you.
She is preceded in death by husband Ruben T. Roybal; grandson Danny Ray Roybal; her parents; son-in-law Billy Bustos; brother Antonio Pacheco; sister Elviria Pacheco; and nephew Danny Ray Pacheco.
A visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Vigil and rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
