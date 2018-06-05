A visitation for Adolfina “Ada” Roybal will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Vigil and rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
