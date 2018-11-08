Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Diabetes support
group to meet today
A diabetes support group is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. today in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The topic is self-care for diabetes, according to a news release.
‘Balcony of the Sea’
concert set for Friday
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series is slated to present “Balcony of the Sea” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
This unique concert is freely improvised, featuring musicians Blake McGee, clarinets, Jesse Lee, tape loop, Tiger Robison, electric bass, and John Wilhelm, synth and electric guitar, according to a news release. McGee will perform duos with each of the musicians, and the show will culminate in a large ensemble piece.
Free improvisation began in the 1960’s by classically trained musicians as a response to “Free Jazz.” It has no set rules for form, chords, or sound production, but focuses on timbre, rhythm, pitch and musicality.
Second Book Group
to meet today
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
“The Night Circus” is a fantasy novel about a wandering magical circus that is only open from sunset to sunrise. Behind the scenes, a fierce competition is underway: a duel between two young magicians who have been trained since childhood expressly for this purpose by their mercurial instructors, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for December is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
StudioWYO hosting Moral Panic and The Locals today
StudioWYO plans to present two local acoustic bands at 7-9 p.m. today. Headlining is Moral Panic along with openers The Locals. This show is free to the public. All ages are welcome.
The Locals offer a little bit of everything, bringing a unique twist in combining a bit of country with a bit of rock and roll, according to a news release. Find the band on Facebook for more information.
Moral Panic is a five-piece acoustic rock band that has played in various places throughout the state. They drew quite a crowd at WHAT Fest 2018. Find them on Facebook for more information.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services Find StudioWYO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @StudioWYO for more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events.
Ten Thousand Villages
Fair Trade Holiday Sale
Laramie’s 12th annual Ten Thousand Villages fair trade holiday sale will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
The nonprofit fair trade sale will include handmade holiday decorations and Christmas tree ornaments, jewelry, baskets, house wares, coffee, paper goods, soap, chocolate and many other items crafted by artisans in developing countries. Coffee and chocolate “pairings” will be featured.
Fair trade means the artisans have been fairly compensated for their work, enabling families to improve their nutrition, health care and shelter, and to send their children to school. Contact sale coordinator Sarah Gorin at sagorin@aol.com or 307-760-8280 for more information.
Application deadline
for Thanksgiving meal
set for Friday
This year, Interfaith-Good Samaritan is partnering with Albany County School District No. 1 and the Laramie Ministerial Association to distribute meals to those who are challenged to pull together a Thanksgiving dinner of their own. The organizations will be distributing these holiday foods from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the First Baptist Church, 1517 E Canby Street. There will be live music and refreshments. Applications are available now, and the deadline is Friday for their receipt.
Last year, Interfaith distributed more than 300 meals for Thanksgiving and all parties involved this year would like to do that again, but will need help. Specifically, they need frozen turkeys or hams, cream of mushroom soup, pumpkin pie filling, canned green beans and other vegetables, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, fried onion rings, boxed stuffing mix, potatoes or boxed mashed potatoes. Donating money is also a great way to help, as they can buy fresh food items closer to the distribution date.
UW Jazz Ensemble set
to perform next week
The University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Andrew Wheelcock, and UW Singing Statesmen, conducted by Nicole Lamartine, will present “A Time for Jazz and Singing,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets 307-766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Jazz II will present “A Night in Tunisia,” by Dizzy Gillespie, three pieces by Sammy Nestico, “Prime Time,” “Fun Time,” and “A Little Blues Please,” and “Groovin’ Hard,” by Don Menza.
The Statesmen will perform “Medieval Kyrie,” by Vijay Singh; “Glory” (from “Selma”); “Sweet Rivers,” by Reg Unterseher; and “Fey-O,” a Haitian Voodoo song arranged by Ethan Sperry. The Statesmen will invite alumni to join in songs traditional to the group. The a cappella Happy Jacks will also perform.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
