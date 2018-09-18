The Laramie Youth Council will be entering this year with hopes of creating solutions for problems faced by young adults.
Sarah Reese, coordinator for the Laramie Youth Council, says in an email the council’s goal is to increase involvement of Laramie’s youth in local government. The purpose is to advise the Laramie City Council on policies related to young adults while providing the Youth Council members with experience with civil responsibilities.
“I’m excited to work with the Youth Council this academic year and to help identify youth driven solutions for local needs,” Reese said
Reese said issues the Youth Council will discuss span a wide range, including everything from bullying to economic development. The members will have the opportunity to attend meetings of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the Wyoming Economic Development Association. They will also be attending a session of the Wyoming Legislature and meet with Gov. Matt Mead.
One of the bigger projects for the Youth Council this year starts with their “pitch day.” The council will invite entities from across the state to present what they see as problems that need a youth-driven solution, Reese said. The Youth Council will then adopt a project that it will work on for the rest of the year.
Reese offered up a couple of possibilities for the project, but the final decision will be up the council. One project would be looking into the impacts of lowering the voting age. Another could be seeing if blockchain technology could be used as an effective way to poll young adults.
Applicants for the Youth Council need to be 14-19 years old at the beginning of the program. This year’s participants were screened by a committee and selected in May. The committee chose 13 applicants, including five previous members.
The Youth Council was established in 2015. Laramie City Council members Joe Shumway and Klaus Hanson still serve as liaisons and were instrumental in starting the council, Reese said. The two councilmen have provided advisement, and Hanson donated money to start the council. The City Council will have a combined meeting with the Youth Council on Oct. 9 at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.