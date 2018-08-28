Back to school bash planned for Thursday
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Albany County School District No. 1 invite the public to join them from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Undine Park, between Fifth and Ord streets, for the eighth annual Back to School Bash.
The bash celebrates school going back in session and is an opportunity to learn what resources are available for youth in Laramie, according to a news release. The public can enjoy free food, entertainment, games and giveaways. Contact Kris at 742-2227 or kris@wyobbbs.org for more information.
New preschool now enrolling
Preschool Bible Time, an outreach program of Calvary Laramie, is now enrolling students for the 2018-19 school year. The program is open to children ages 3-6 who are potty-trained, and classes will meet from 8:30 a.m.-noon at Calvary Laramie, 520 Grand Ave. Registration is $130 per month. The Bible-focused curriculum will include Bible stories, memory verses, puppets, songs, crafts, pre-kindergarten academics and play, according to a news release. Email preschoolbibletime@gmail.com or find the program on Facebook to register or for more information.
Preschool Program openings, scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program. This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
Openings available at Open School
The Open School has openings in its 3-year-old preschool classroom for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, according to a news release.
The Open School offers flexible schedules around parents’ schedules. Hours are 7:20 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The Open School is staffed by experienced, caring and qualified teachers and uses creative curriculum with a balance of play, academics and enrichment activities, the release states.
The school includes a playground to encourage outdoor play daily. Enrichment activities include art, music, Spanish, movement, library, cooking, swim lessons, outdoor play and field trips. There is also a pre- program for children 4-5 years old.
The Open School is a nonprofit school with a parent board of directors that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Staff members are passionate about early childhood education and serving the needs of local families, the release states.
Go to www.laramieopenschool.org for more information about the school. Contact Shelly at 745-7256 or openschool1@hotmail.com for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
