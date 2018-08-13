Approximately 30 people — and 11 cats — gathered Friday evening at CrossFit Laramie for Cats on Mats, a cat-themed yoga class.
As attendees moved into the Shavasana yoga position — a pose where individuals lie flat on their backs with their heels spread wide and their arms away from their bodies — kittens scampered between the mats and up and down exercise equipment, meowing loudly.
“We’re trying to be creative in finding their forever homes,” explained Kellie DeCora, a Laramie Animal Welfare Society board member.
“Oftentimes, they’re either in a small-home foster setting or in kennels at our adoption facility — so, something like this is great socialization for them,” DeCora said. “It gets them out of our center, out of our foster homes and gets people interacting with them.”
On her way to the event, Ana Castro told her boyfriend she might come home with a furry friend, and a crafty trick helped her meet a kitten she fell in love with.
“Before we went into Shavasana, we laid a trail of treats on our mats,” she explained.
“This little cutie that I have my eye on,” she said, pointing to a grey and white cat batting a toy nearby, “he came up, and he actually walked our trail, and we got to pet him.”
Adoption was not the only goal LAWS had in mind — DeCora said part of the event was also to help raise awareness for the organization.
“I just really want people to know what we’re all about,” she said. “It’s not just kitten yoga. It’s about caring for these kitties and helping them with their future and finding them their forever homes in a very creative, passionate way.”
