Democrats, Republicans and other community members came together Saturday in Laramie to protest the separation of families at the southern border.
Amanda Barnes, a local resident who helped organize the event, said she got the idea for the rally while browsing Facebook on Father’s Day.
“I was going through my Facebook feed and reading up on all this stuff about kids being in cages,” Barnes said. “It angered me so much.”
Barnes coordinated her efforts with three others — Tess Kilwein, Yana Ludwig and Angelique Phillips — to bring the rally to the First Street Plaza in Laramie. Kilwein said they wanted not just awareness, but sustained action to come out of the event. Ludwig said more action is still needed. While the Trump administration might have rolled back the policy, there are still families yet to be reunited.
Recounting a story from his childhood where he got separated from his parents at a store, psychologist Julio Brionez spoke about how hard it is on children to be separated from their families for any amount of time.
He said being separated from their families causes adverse childhood experiences and can lead to a number of potential problems later in life. Traumatic events cause increased risk of mental health distress, suicide, sexual abuse and alcohol abuse. Every dose of that stress heightens those risks, Brionez said.
“We can teach our young people to be compassionate to the plights of those in risk of violence and intense poverty,” Brionez said. “With compassionate thought, and compassionate care, we can see past a person’s color.”
A few political candidates attended the rally, representing both major parties. They all agreed action should be taken to end family separation at the border.
Travis Helm, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, said Congress needs to update the nation’s immigration laws. He compared the outdated immigration laws to a phone’s operating system. He said the nation hasn’t made significant updates or upgrades to immigration since 1965, and have made only a couple of patches.
Helm criticized the government for its inaction on the separation issue.
“Congress didn’t act to reunite the families. The president didn’t even act to reunite the families,” he said. “Attorneys, an outraged public and the press, that is who is reuniting these families.”
Both parties were to blame, Helm said. The executive branch doesn’t have the power to make the laws, and it is the duty of Congress to act. Another candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Rod Miller, a Republican candidate, agreed with Helm on Congress’ duty to act.
“The headlines that we see about immigration and immigration policy stem from a U.S. Congress that has abrogated its responsibilities under article one section eight of the U.S. Constitution,” Miller said.
Miller also said it is wildly appropriate the rally was taking place a few yards from the Union Pacific rail line, because it was immigrants from all over the world who came to the U.S. to help build the railroads.
Charlie Hardy, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said things can change. He recounted his own memories of seeing the civil rights marches and eventually seeing a person of color become U.S. President.
He criticized the proposed construction of an immigration detainment center in Uinta County. Hardy said the reason authorities selected the remote location was because it would make it harder for people to see their families.
Antonio Serrano, founder of immigration advocacy nonprofit Juntos, also said he also opposed the detention center.
He said he needs as many people as possible to stand with the immigrant community during the difficult times.
The few Latino people who showed up to the rally were brave and deserved a lot of respect, Serrano said. Through all the work he has done across the state, he said there have not been a lot of his people showing up because they are scared.
“They want to be there,” Serrano said. “They want to be out here raising their voice. They want to be standing right here next to us every single day, but they have so much to lose.”
