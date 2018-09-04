Wyoming won’t change its sage grouse management strategy, despite the Bureau of Land Management’s July announcement it will roll-back some of the 2015 habitat protections aimed at keeping the bird from being listed under the Endangered Species Act.
The national strategy was largely modeled by the Wyoming Sage Grouse Compensatory Mitigation Framework, which calls for avoiding destruction of grouse habitat. When a project is unable to avoid disturbing the habitat, a company can pay for “compensatory mitigation,” which secures protections for grouse habitat on private land to off-set their project’s disturbance.
“We are going to have situations where it’s desirable to develop the resources and that’s going to have effects on the species,” said Bob Budd, who chairs the state’s grouse implementation plan.
In July, BLM deputy director for policy and programs Brian Steed announced all compensatory mitigation would be voluntary.
Gov. Matt Mead urged the BLM in an Aug. 2 letter to defer to the state’s compensatory mitigation rules. Because all oil and gas projects in Wyoming still require state permits, the state still has the ability to require compensatory mitigation for projects that disturb grouse habitat.
At a Wednesday meeting in Laramie of the Legislature’s Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, Budd said the sage grouse team is continuing to develop its compensatory mitigation rules, and he said team members will have a “very robust discussion” in September on how long a mitigation project is required to last. Mitigation could be required for 50 years, the life of the permitted project in question or “in perpetuity.”
Budd said that grouse protection planning has had a “bumpy ride” in the first years of the Trump administration.
“The dearth of technical assistance that’s available is alarming,” he said.
With “virtual no political appointments” to natural resource agencies, Budd said there are very few people remaining in the federal government that “have on-the ground experience” with sage grouse.
Brian Rutledge, a member of the state sage grouse team, expressed concern over the growing number of BLM oil and gas leases in the state.
Lease sales have grown exponentially in 2018, especially in Sweetwater County.
If that trend continues in other states not requiring compensatory mitigation, Rutledge said it could bode poorly for grouse recovery.
