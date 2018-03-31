Snowpack across the state is well above average, and the Laramie Valley is no exception, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration representative said.
“Your overall pack in the Laramie watershed is doing the best in all of southeast Wyoming,” NOAA Hydrologist Jim Fahey said. “On the Wyoming side of the (Snowy Range), you’re averaging as low as 100 percent and as high as 120 percent.”
According to recent NOAA report, Wyoming’s average precipitation in February was 135-145 percent of average, with some areas like northeast Wyoming seeing as much as 206 percent of average precipitation. Central Wyoming, however, fell a little behind the curve with about 87 percent of average precipitation.
The increase in snowpack for the Laramie Valley is primarily because of wetter-than-usual storms hitting the Snowies since the first of the year, Fahey said.
“Some of those last few storms have been hitting mainly the eastern part of the range,” he explained.
At Brooklyn Lake, about 37 miles west of Laramie, the snow water equivalent is about 22 inches, with a median of 19 inches, Fahey said.
“The way snow water equivalent works is if we have 5 inches of water in the snowpack, it means that if it all melted at once we would have 5 inches of water,” he explained.
In Cinnabar Park, about 41 miles west of Laramie, the current snow water equivalent is about 17 inches with a median of 19 inches.
Laramie’s water is supplied only in part by the Snowy Range snowpack as the head waters for the Laramie River are located in Colorado around Cameron Pass, Chambers Lake and the Rawah Range.
“The Colorado side of the Laramie water shed was a little dry earlier this year, but that’s come up in the last couple weeks, too,” Fahey said. “April is a crucial month, and if we can get a couple more storms in the month, we’ll be doing good. But, I think it’s too early to worry about flooding.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Emanuel said March’s precipitation was about doubled when compared to March 2017.
“Laramie recorded about .91 of an inch so far for March,” Emanuel said. “Last year, Laramie had .58 of an inch, so it’s a little above.”
April, on the other hand, could go either way.
“It’s hard to say what April will be like right now — it looks like the odds (for a wet or dry month) are about equal,” Emanuel said. “We’re not getting any real strong signal for one factor over the other. But it seems like lately, we’ve been a little wetter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.