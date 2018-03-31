The Wyoming Department of Transportation hosted a meeting Thursday to inform the public of their plan to demolish a bridge on Curtis Street, which crosses over Interstate 80, and replace it with a new bridge in 2023.
The new bridge could cost between $6.5 million-7 million, WYDOT District No. 1 Resident Engineer Kory Cramer said.
Cramer said the current bridge is not designed to efficiently move traffic from the bridge onto the interstate, which often causes problems for drivers.
“A lot of the traffic is truck traffic for the three truck stops in the area — and soon a fourth — with Love’s coming in,” he said. “(The bridge) is one of the things that holds up traffic, because it doesn’t have a designated turn lane. Vehicles wait to turn onto the interstate and it backs up traffic.”
The new bridge plan calls for a wider structure and includes a designated turn lane for entering the interstate, he said. The plan also calls for wider shoulders and a bike lane but because of the way the bridge was built, demolition is the only option, Cramer said.
“This bridge was built in 1966, and currently … with only the two lanes, it is not really efficient for trucks and traffic,” he said. “The existing structure is an old-style structure, it is a hollow-core concrete bridge. Those particular kinds (of structures) you cannot widen, so you couldn’t add a lane if you wanted.”
Because the new bridge isn’t slated to be built for several years, details about construction such as how long it would last and the design of the structure aren’t known at this time, Cramer said. The department does plan to use McCue Street, Snowy Range Road and Pierce Street as a detour.
“Right now, we have it placed in the 2023 construction season, but it is pretty preliminary,” he said. “(We are not) able to give any idea of the time determination of how long it would be. It is not going to take as long as the Harney Street Bridge.”
Cramer said when WYDOT has more information about the project, additional meetings would be hosted to inform the public.
