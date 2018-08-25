Woman arraigned on meth charges

A Laramie resident entered a plea of not guilty Thursday in the face of drug charges involving methamphetamine as part an alleged drug ring.
Malisa Shandy, a Laramie resident, was charged with possession of methamphetamine as a third or subsequent offense and conspiracy to deliver. The maximum punishment for both charges is 25 years of incarceration and up to $35,000 in fines. Shandy pleaded not guilty to both charges in District Court.
On July 2, agents with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation along with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in Laramie. They made contact with Shandy along with other suspects, Katherine Matthews and Randy Webb as they were leaving the house.
As the officers searched the premises, they recovered 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 42 grams of marijuana.
They found several pipes and paraphernalia for both drugs in the bedrooms of the suspects. In a Mirandized interview with Webb, he stated he would commonly go to Denver to purchase methamphetamine and bring it back to Laramie to sell for $70 a gram.
According to court documents, Shandy admitted in a Mirandized interview to using methamphetamine approximately once a day and she traveled with Webb to Colorado to purchase the drug. The defendant identified the source of the drugs in Colorado, and said she both purchased and sold methamphetamine to Webb over the past year. In an interview with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation special agent in charge of the investigation, Shandy’s son said he received drugs from his mother and had last used drugs July 2.
The affidavit stated Shandy had been transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital after the search warrant for unstated reasons.
A confidential source told an agent that the defendant had drugs on her while at the hospital.
A search of the room she occupied turned up a baggie of methamphetamine tucked into the bed.
The trial for Shandy’s case was set for Jan. 29-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.