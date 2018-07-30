As dark clouds rolled over Centennial on Friday evening, a crowd of people laid their blankets down and unfolded their camp chairs in a small clearing ringed by cottonwood trees next to the North Fork of the Little Laramie River. The sounds of local band 10 Cent Stranger warming up mixed with the rushing water and the distant rumbles of thunder as people waited for the next act to begin.
The skies opened, but the crowd did not budge. Umbrellas were opened, jackets were zipped up and tarps were unfurled to protect instruments from the heavy rain, with people huddling under the leafy trees.
Despite the wet conditions, Greg Hoffer and Brody Guisness hadn’t moved from their spot in a grassy knoll. Both were attending WHAT Fest, an annual two-day music festival, for the first time.
“We work on a ranch,” Guisness explained, “and we both love music and the community aspect of it.”
Hoffer said he heard about the festival during a trip into town. He and Guisness had been looking for something to do during the weekend, and decided to check it out. Both were impressed by the music and atmosphere.
“It’s pretty sweet,” Hoffer said, looking around at the scene.
“I love it,” Guisness added. “It’s got a good vibe.”
The weather cleared, and the music began again. More people started to arrive, walking between the two stages near the river, and a smaller acoustic stage next to food trucks.
As Sarah Maurer of Laramie chased her young son around the venue, she said she appreciated the family-friendly atmosphere. She was attending her fourth WHAT Fest with her family.
“It’s super family-oriented,” she said. “It’s really fun for the kids to be out here in such a beautiful area, listening to music.”
She said she was looking forward to hearing local bands like 10 Cent Stranger and Redbush play, and thought the festival’s new location at Huffer’s Hideout in Centennial was “awesome.”
“I think the set-up is nicer, it’s wider ... I love it. It’s way better than the other places,” Maurer said.
Hoffer and Guisness also had positive things to say about Huffer’s Hideout, citing the cottonwood trees as their favorite part.
“It’s kind of compact, but also spacious,” Guisness commented.
While the new location was well-received, Maurer said the atmosphere was what kept her coming back year after year.
“It’s just a really fun environment to get together, listen to local music, and just hang around with people,” she said.
