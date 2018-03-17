Laramie’s wettest-ever Ides of March came with some 6-9 inches of snow Thursday, burying the city in slush and leaving about a quarter of its residents without power for several hours late Thursday night and again midday Friday.
At .65 inches of rain equivalent, March 15, 2018, was Laramie’s wettest in more than a century of record-keeping, comfortably surpassing the previous record of .55 inches, set in 1983.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Trudel said there was a sharp cutoff, with some areas of the region dealing with significantly more snow than others.
“The eastern section of town got between 6-9 inches, closer to 9 as you get into the southern Laramie range,” he said. “As you go toward the western part of the Laramie Valley, they only got like an inch or 2 about 10-20 miles west of Laramie … It starts to rapidly decline once you get a little farther west off (Interstate 80), but generally 6-8 inches on the eastern part of town.”
The record-setting storm killed power for thousands of residents for several hours Thursday night. While the outage was fixed in the early morning hours of Friday, much of the city lost power again before noon Friday.
At about that time, Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen said 7,500 of the company’s customers were without power at the outage’s peak.
“Because of the nature of the weather and the potential repair time, we are bringing in crews from Casper and other areas to help with the repair and try to get it as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’ve also used our outcalling functions to contact customers directly, to the extent that we can reach them, to tell them that we are aware of the outage and we are working as quickly as we can.”
By 5 p.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain reduced the number of customers without power to about 300 and were working to repair and untangle the power lines responsible for those localized outages.
Between the outage Thursday night and the renewed outage Friday, many businesses were forced to close briefly, including much of downtown. The Albany County Courthouse closed at 1:15 p.m. because of power issues and city offices closed early as well.
Apart from power outages, the storm made the roads both within and leading to Laramie slick and dangerous. Lt. Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department said the storm caused quite a few accidents, but was unable to report any injuries.
“We had 14 of them starting at about 5:15 p.m. and going on through the evening,” she said. “That was just in the city limits.”
At least two more accidents occurred Friday morning.
Outside city limits, especially on Interstate 80, conditions were no better.
“There were several crashes on I-80,” said Matt Murphy, a spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “There were a few semis stalled on Telephone Canyon going up to the summit. And then we had a few other crashes up past the summit, going to Vedauwoo.”
WYDOT closed I-80 to clear the crashes, trapping a long line of cars on the interstate for a few hours.
“We opened the road this morning at around 6:30 a.m., and then there were some more crashes around the Buford-Vedauwoo area and so we had to close it again,” Murphy said.
I-80 reopened later Friday night.
U.S. Highway 287 was also closed because of weather and related slide-offs but reopened at 1 p.m. Friday.
Murphy said only minor injuries had been reported.
Restoring power can be a lengthy process because the cause is usually not immediately known, Eskelsen said.
“Generally when outages of this kind happen, it’s snow or tree damage out on the distribution lines and then the circuit-breakers in the substation detect that fault and open to stop the flow of electricity,” he said. “They’ll check the substation first and then they’ll patrol the line, locate the damage and repair it, and then they can restore service through the substation.”
In a state such as Wyoming, locating downed lines can be difficult.
“If it is in more remote areas, particularly if … it’s out on places where there are not paved roads, access can be quite challenging in the early spring, because the ground is frozen (or) it can be muddy,” Eskelsen said. “So, access is often a problem this time of year in more remote locations.”
