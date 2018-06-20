Laramie will host its second ever PrideFest next week, publicly celebrating queer Wyomingites who, in the not-so-distant past, met more often in secret for fear of persecution and abuse.
Adding to the festivities hosted in 2017, PrideFest starts with a proclamation by City Council on Tuesday, concludes with a candlelight vigil Sunday evening and includes more than dozen events spread across Laramie in the intervening days.
“It’s a time to gather and to celebrate who we are as queer people, but in a supportive and welcoming and inclusive environment,” said Robert West, a PrideFest organizer who kicked off the first celebration in 2017. “But it’s also a time — not only to celebrate who we are — but to remember who we are, to look at current issues that we’re facing, things that other members of our community are facing and just have dialogue around that.”
Laramie is not the only place in Wyoming to celebrate pride. Lander, Casper and Cheyenne have hosted their own Pride days or weekends, and Jackson Hole is gearing up for a Pride Picnic on Saturday.
But the queer community has gathered for decades, Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame said. While open, public celebrations are new and growing, potlucks, meet-ups and other events took place in secret as far back as the 1980s, and maybe earlier, when life as a queer Wyoming resident was much different.
“So much of it was so deeply closeted,” Burlingame said. “It’s really hard to get a grasp on the official history because it was closeted, and it was closeted because people feared losing their jobs, being shunned from their families and assaulted. So, it’s for a good reason that we don’t have a tracked history, but it’s still pretty heartbreaking.”
While launched for the LGBTQ community, Laramie PrideFest events are open to queer folk and allies alike.
“We want everyone in Laramie to be a part of it, to come out and to support and to celebrate, and to be a part of these conversations,” West said. “Even though it is a Pride event, everyone is welcome. Everyone — no matter identity, no matter the background — is welcome to come and join.”
Tuesday: Pride Proclamation
Just as it did in 2017, PrideFest will begin with a declaration of support from the City Council.
“Last year was the first annual PrideFest,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “We were approached about doing a proclamation to really state that Laramie is an inclusive community and that we are a home for everybody that’s here and we want to be open and welcoming and we want to be seen that way.”
Activists and members of the LGBTQ community praised the 2017 proclamation for leading a state that is light on non-discrimination ordinances and resolutions. The proclamation called on other cities and communities throughout Wyoming to enact their own protections for marginalized groups.
The council’s meeting, during which the proclamation will be offered, starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
June 28: Mural Dedication and Drag Story Hour
PrideFest continues June 28 with a mural dedication and discussion in the “figure alley” between Second and Third streets and Grand and Ivinson avenues.
Local artist Adrienne Vetter has included the Black 14, Wyoming suffragettes and the counter-protesters who donned angel robes when anti-gay groups arrived in Laramie following the murder of Matthew Shepard.
West said Vetter and other speakers will lead the dedication.
“There is a rich history of activists and social movements in Wyoming, even though we tend to kind of think that Wyoming is a homogenous society with a homogenous identity,” he said.
Drag Story Hour — during which the Laramie Dragonettes provide singing, dancing and stories — is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
June 29: Art Workshop, Open Mic, Drag Show and Dance Night
The weekend gains steam with an art workshop hosted by 7th Street Studio at its location in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. From 4-6 p.m. June 29, attendees are invited to prepare posters and signs for the March the next day.
The workshop is followed by an open mic event from 6:30-8 p.m. at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The weekend’s first adults-only events — the rest are suitable for all ages — also takes place June 29. A drag show at 9 p.m. at the Gryphon Theatre is followed by a dance night beginning at 11 p.m. in The Lair, 207 S. Third St.
June 30: Face-Painting, March, Pride in the Park, Drag and Burlesque Show and Dance Night
The weekend’s main events take place June 30. The Pride March departs from the First Street Plaza at 11 a.m., though attendees can show up earlier to take part in face painting.
Pride in the Park — the true festival part of the PrideFest celebrations — is from noon-6 p.m. in Washington Park. Featuring free food and drinks, music, speakers and vendors, Pride in the Park aims to bring people together outside.
“We’re going to have performances and conversations throughout the day as well,” West said. “So, we’ll have some pop-up drag performances, we’ll have some pride games for people to play and then we’ll also have some guest speakers to talk about the queer experience in Wyoming.”
Food will be offered potluck-style with attendees encouraged to bring dishes to share. With an open-container permit in effect, those 21 and older are welcome to bring drinks, but the Facebook event page warns underage drinking and public intoxication laws will be strictly enforced.
June 30 ends with another drag show — this time in tandem with a burlesque show — at 9 p.m. in the Gryphon Theatre and another pride dance night starting at 11 p.m. in The Lair. Both of these later events are again only open to those 18 and older.
July 1: Interfaith Service, Queer Film Festival, Candlelight Vigil for Matthew Shepard
Following the party and celebratory feel of the earlier events, July 1 is set aside as a day for reflection. For the religious, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is hosting a interfaith service at 10 a.m. with a focus on pride and the queer community.
A queer film festival from 1-6 p.m. in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom will screen two movies. The first, “Fire Song,” follows a bisexual native teenager as he navigates the expectations of his community. The second, “Pariah,” is a 2011 film about a black lesbian coming to terms with, and learning to accept, her own identity. Discussions will follow.
“In Wyoming, we obviously don’t have a lot of communities of color or people of color, but for the ones that we do, we want to make sure we’re uplifting their stories,” West said. “We want to make sure that we’re highlighting women of color, queer people of all identities, of all backgrounds and giving them space to see themselves and give them time to talk about their stories and their experiences.”
The final PrideFest event is also, perhaps, the most somber: a candlelight vigil for Matthew Shepard, a gay UW student murdered in 1998. The vigil commemorates the young man who became a queer icon after his killing alongside those murdered in 2016 at Pulse, a gay night club, and other persecuted groups around the world.
The vigil begins at 8:30 p.m. in Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
