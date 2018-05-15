A new volunteer group hopes to make a difference on public lands in southeast Wyoming.
Common Outdoor Ground, which has been in the making for a couple years, got its start last weekend helping the U.S. Forest Service decommission campgrounds along Vedauwoo Road. Volunteers installed fire rings, marked sites and built fences.
The work was part of the implementation of the Pole Mountain Travel Management Project, which was signed last spring by the Laramie Ranger District.
Common Outdoor Ground, also known as COG, recently signed a 2018 group volunteer agreement with the Laramie Ranger District, which will allow the group to help coordinate volunteers for more work days in coming months.
This summer, the group is planning to plant shrubs on Sheep Mountain, pick up trash on Pole Mountain and work on trails on Pole Mountain and in the Platte River Wilderness. Group leaders are also hoping to do trail work on the state-owned Schoolyard Trails near Laramie, said Aaron Voos, a Forest Service spokesman and group member.
“There’s a lot of momentum,” he said. “People are really interested.”
Common Outdoor Ground first became an idea in 2016 after a public meeting with the Forest Service, facilitated by an advocacy group called Wyoming Pathways together with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute.
The Pole Mountain Trails Charrette was a day-long meeting of Forest Service officials and non-motorized trail users, who were interested in improving a heavily used trail system that wasn’t receiving enough maintenance to keep up with wear and tear.
“There were a lot of people that wanted to volunteer, but you can’t just let people go out and start swinging shovels around,” said Melanie Arnett, another member of Common Outdoor Ground.
Pete Skram, outreach director for Wyoming Pathways, said the meeting was important for fostering necessary collaboration.
“It forms a bond between the community and the agency that’s really, really invaluable,” he said.
Since then, the formation of Common Outdoor Ground has been in the works, and now volunteers are ready to get to work. Their big-picture goals include supporting access to public lands, supporting multiple uses of public lands, supporting more opportunities for outdoor recreation, organizing and training volunteers, assisting land managers and other agencies with their natural resources goals and promoting responsible outdoor ethics.
“This is what we’ve been working on for multiple years,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero. “That’s exciting. I want to be part of this.”
Romero said he’s aware the Laramie community loves its local trails, but the Forest Service is limited in its capacity to manage volunteer work, even from enthusiastic participants. A group like Common Outdoor Ground, with trained trail-builders among its ranks and growing expertise, can bridge that gap.
“The thing we needed was people to help us manage our volunteer program,” he said. “I’m very excited to get this thing going.”
Voos said Common Outdoor Ground is in the development phase and still finding its footing. The group is looking for volunteers and donations to help with start-up tasks, as well as volunteers looking to work in the field.
Contact the group via Facebook or commonoutdoorground@gmail.com. Go to bit.ly/2sCdv0q to join a list of supporters. Donations can be made at PayPal.Me/CommonOutdoorGround.
