UW trustees formalize pathway for new degrees

On its way to adding eight new academic programs by 2022, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new process for evaluating potential certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.
While the process has been in place for nearly a year — and two programs were already approved Wednesday under the process — the board vote formalizes the path from initial idea to final approval.
“Since the drafting of that reg happened earlier last year, the academic and student affairs committee has really worked in the spirit of that new reg even though the reg has not been approved yet,” Trustee Michelle Sullivan said.
Instructors and administrators hoping to create a new degree or certificate program must first submit a notice of intent to the committee giving a high-level summary of the need, cost and potential audience for the proposed program.
From there, the proposal goes through a feasibility study and deeper review, before traveling through Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and ASUW for approval. The proposal is then reviewed by the relevant deans and directors, as well as UW administrators. The final stage is a presentation before the full Board of Trustees, which can approve or reject the proposed degree.
The outdoor recreation and tourism management bachelor’s degree, approved in March, spearheaded the new process. A certificate in cybersecurity, approved Wednesday, went through a streamlined version of the process, skipping the stage that involves delivering a notice of intent to the full board.
The cybersecurity certificate was approved before UW Regulation 8-2 — the regulation formalizing the program approval process — so the certificate’s approval was not in conflict with university regulations at the time it was passed.
Sullivan said the accelerated process was fair, given the degree had been stuck in “limbo” as the new regulation was worked out. Computer Science Department Head James Caldwell added the certificate was urgently needed in Wyoming — one of the few states to not have an NSA-designated Center of Excellence in cybersecurity.
“It’s an important program,” Caldwell said. “We expect it to help us attract even more students. Our program is already growing.”
Sullivan said the process — designed to get the board involved earlier in the planning stages of a new degree — was already seeing positive results.
“We’ve done a little bit of polling of those who have been through the process,” Sullivan said. “They found it to be very helpful in their teeing up a new degree or certificate program.”
Other degrees currently working their way through the new process include bachelor’s degrees in construction management, computer engineering technology, special education and general studies.
