Kimberly Chestnut was named Friday as the new associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Wyoming, an important administrative position.
Chestnut was formerly the assistant vice president of student affairs at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. Chad Baldwin, UW director of institutional communications, said that is a similar position to dean of students.
According to a news release from UW, her experience in Pennsylvania included overseeing the identity, health and wellness center and chairing committees that saw to the safety and wellbeing of students.
“We are very excited to welcome Kimberly Chestnut to UW and Laramie,” UW Vice President of Student Affairs Sean Blackburn says in the release.
Since Blackburn vacated the office of dean of students to take on his current role, Nycole Courtney filled the position as interim dean of students for the past academic year. She also applied for the position and was one of the two finalists. Both Chestnut and Courtney were on campus and gave presentations after the spring semester ended.
“I was attracted to the position because the portfolio was a great combination of areas I wanted to learn more about and areas of strength in my previous experience,” Chestnut says in the release.
“I look forward to sharing my skills and being of service while also learning with colleagues and students.”
Some of the duties of a dean of students are to assist students to succeed academically, promote student services and administering discipline when they break rules, Baldwin said.
