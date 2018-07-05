UW science facility construction to start

Following a battle for funding during the State Legislature’s 2018 budget session, the University of Wyoming’s Science Initiative Building will begin construction in spring 2019, aiming for completion by early 2021.
Having acquired all properties on the block that is to be the building’s eventual home, UW is setting about with the demolition and removal of all current structures this month. Demolition has not yet begun.
The $100 million Science Initiative Building project is being paid in part — $85 million — through released state appropriations. UW originally lobbied for the release of the full $100 million, which was previously allocated to the project, but will now pull the last $15 million from a reserve account.
The UW Board of Trustees approved a roughly $350,000 contract with Stonehouse Incorporated of Laramie to tear down the structures on the block bordered by Ninth and Tenth streets and Lewis and Bradley streets.
“The Science Initiative building … will contain a 200-seat active-learning classroom, along with state-of-the-art research and laboratory space to support scientific imaging, biological and greenhouse research,” a news release states.
The Science Initiative is a wide-ranging effort by the university to make UW a premier science institution through multidisciplinary research.
“UW’s Science Initiative will, among other things, enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy,” the release states. “Through life and data sciences research that impacts areas including mineral extraction, agriculture, tourism, resource management and high technology, the initiative will have direct economic impact through efficient translation of ideas to the marketplace.”
Exterior and interior designs for the building were approved in November, but bids for the actual construction are an expected discussion topic for the Board of Trustees during its March meeting.
The Transit and Parking Services office was once located on the Science Initiative Building block and has moved to Room 340 of Wyoming Hall.
Other structures to be demolished include houses, an apartment complex and a parking lot.
