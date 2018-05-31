With more than 9,000 students and a few thousand employees, the University of Wyoming campus is often called a city within a city — 835 acres in the center of Laramie, supporting its own assortment of restaurants, stores and housing.
Managing a roughly $400 million annual budget — about half of which is awarded in a state block grant — getting a grasp on UW’s finances can be tricky. Ensuring that funds go where they ought to can be even trickier.
But that’s where the Internal Audit Office comes in.
“Internal Audit is tasked with trying to identify high risk areas and ensure that processes are sound and the university is in compliance with all federal and state regulations,” said Kathleen Miller, UW’s certified internal auditor. “Because the university is highly regulated in many areas — federal grants, NCAA, to name a few — an internal audit department helps ensure compliance to these regulations.”
Miller’s office cannot audit every unit and program every year, so it must be selective in which divisions it reviews. Miller works with the Board of Trustees, President Laurie Nichols, the vice presidents and other UW leaders to develop an audit schedule — a list of clubs, organizations, departments, colleges or other units of the university which will be reviewed in the coming year.
“A lot of thought goes into preparing the audit schedule,” Miller said. “Some standard parameters have been set by the board — for example, auditing when there is a change of leadership at a high level. We also review a list of audit areas to determine when they were last audited and if they might benefit from another audit.”
The Board of Trustees approved an audit schedule for the next 12 months during its May meeting. The schedule listed two areas which have undergone changes in leadership — The Business Dean’s Office and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“About three years ago the (Trustees’) Fiscal and Legal Affairs Committee asked that we review those areas where there is leadership at high levels — for example, (vice presidents) and deans changes,” Miller said. “This is a good time to ensure that good processes are in place, improve poor processes and give the new leader a sense of what areas he/she might want to watch closely.”
The audit also responds to areas of concern. Included on the current schedule are Student Health insurance fees and UW’s study abroad program.
“Whenever students go abroad to study there is additional risk,” Miller said. “There (are) transportation risks that are increased with all travel abroad. They are also far from home should they be involved in an accident or get sick. The student’s safety is a little more difficult to ensure when they are far from home in a country where culture and language is different than our own.”
Campus divisions which deal frequently with cash are also important to watch, Miller added. These divisions include the Fine Arts Box Office, the University Store and Student Media. The Internal Audit Office received complaints about the Student Media’s cash handling, but Miller did not elaborate on the nature of those complaints.
“Cash is an easy item to mishandle,” Miller said. “When cash is mishandled, it can be misdirected and even embezzled. To address this, there are additional protocols to control that risk. In these audits, we will be reviewing those protocols to ensure that they are in place and functioning properly.”
The audit schedule also lists a few divisions which have not been audited previously, such as UW Apartments, the Athletics Business Office and the university’s cashiering system. Miller’s office will also look at units and categories for which administrators requested an audit — UW’s mandatory student fees, the Rodeo Club, the Science and Math Teaching Center and the Business Innovation Summit.
