While medications exist to lessen some of the movement and psychiatric symptoms of Huntington’s disease, there are currently no treatments to halt the disease’s progression.
About 30,000 people in the United States are living with Huntington’s disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. Symptoms include uncontrolled bodily movements, abnormal postures, changes in mood and behavior, impaired coordination, slurred speech and difficulty feeding and swallowing. These symptoms grow worse as the disease progresses.
But Professor of Veterinary Science Jonathan Fox’s mouse-model research at the University of Wyoming is adding to the growing body of research into Huntington’s and related neurodegenerative diseases from which a successful treatment might one day be found.
Fox has been studying Huntington’s disease in mice for about a decade, but he described his most recent study, set for publication in May, as the most signficant to date.
The research states an abundance of iron in one’s brain mitochondria — the organelle most remember from elementary school as being the “powerhouse of the cell” — likely plays a role in the neurodegenerative disease.
“Iron is an element that is both essential for life and potentially toxic,” Fox said. “So, our bodies have ways of regulating or controlling iron so it can be delivered where it’s needed for normal cell functions and for normal development. In some disease states, the homeostatic mechanisms that regulate iron stop working properly.”
Mitochondria are central to this balancing act, especially in the brain.
“The brain is energetically very demanding, so it’s very vulnerable to diseases that affect energy metabolism,” Fox said.
While other researchers have found the link between Huntington’s disease and mitochondria, the new paper demonstrates that iron build-up is responsible for that link.
“We’re not the first people to make a link with mitochondria, but we’re the first to demonstrate a link between iron and mitochondrial dysfunction in Huntington’s disease brain,” Fox said. “So, we think we’ve made a step forward in elucidating mechanisms by which abnormal iron metabolism contributes to Huntington’s disease progression.”
The research goes on to show this abundance of iron can be mediated with iron chelators — drugs which get into cell’s mitochondria and remove excess iron.
But this is not the same as finding a cure for Huntington’s, Fox said.
“We’re still in the very early stages,” he said. “The disease is unusual in that it has a single gene cause, but despite that, this single gene results in disruption of many downstream pathways. And each pathway is a potential way to modify the disease.”
While Fox and his lab look into the iron accumulation pathway, other researchers can and are looking into potential treatments for those other pathways or solutions for the genetic cause itself.
“I am personally optimistic that in a few years, there’s going to be treatments to slow the disease,” Fox said. “I wouldn’t like to speculate as to what those treatments would be because there’s lots of different groups working on different things.”
Fox shares authorship of the paper with Sonal Agrawal, a postdoctoral scientist, and Baskaran Thyagarajan, an associate professor in the School of Pharmacy. The research was made possible through a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
As a professor of veterinary science, Fox divides his time between the Wyoming State Diagnostic Laboratory, where he studies naturally occurring diseases in small and farm animals, and his laboratory in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, where he conducts the research into Huntington’s disease.
He said he intends to continue researching Huntington’s, investigating, for example, how soon in the disease’s progression the mitochondrial iron build-up becomes important.
“Obviously, there’s still a lot that’s unknown,” Fox said. “We want to understand more of the underlying mechanisms, and the other thing we’re interested in is whether the pathway that we’ve identified is important in related diseases, such as models of Parkinson’s Disease and also brain aging.”
The research is published online in the journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine.
