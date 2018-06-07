UW employee management system going paperless

The way University of Wyoming employees clock in and out or report their hours — and the way department heads hire and alter positions in their unit — will change drastically come October.
Following on the heels of its financial management system overhaul, UW is updating its Human Resources management, moving from a system which relies heavily on paper documents to a digital system.
Associate Vice President for Financial Affairs David Jewell, who is helping to implement the system, said it represents a big change for UW.
“The new (system) will give us better data and insight and analytics around our employees, our staffing and their resources,” Jewell said. “It will give us better tools to plan for our human capital needs, it will give our employees better tools to help plan their own careers around training.”
UW’s human resources director, Jeanne Durr, said she was looking forward to the move away from paper documents.
“Right now, we move a lot of paper around campus,” she said. “Every time we do a change to a job, we complete a job data change form — and that has all sorts of implications — and we walk that between Old Main and Wyoming Hall and departments.”
Wyoming Hall, home to the Human Resources office, is clear across campus from Old Main, which houses the president’s office and several other top administrative offices.
Durr said the new system — in addition to saving the time currently spent walking between the two — will reduce the chance of important documents being lost, which is always a possibility when dealing with paper.
“A lot of the functionality in (the system) will allow us to initiate all of these actions online and be approved online,” she said.
Durr added the extra time will not be free time, but rather used to offer services such as faculty and staff training, or offer more information on benefits to curious employees.
“There are lots of things we would like to be doing that we don’t have the time to do right now,” she said. “So, it will free us up to provide more qualitative services to the campus than quantitative.”
The new system is scheduled to go live in October — the last in a string of improvements to UW’s financial and information reporting systems managed through WyoCloud.
On July 1, with the start of fiscal year 2018, UW launched its financial reporting system, standardizing the way funds and expenses are categorized across the university.
In January, Jewell’s office helped launch a budgeting and planning module, which was used by campus division leaders to build their proposed fiscal year 2019 budget in time for July 1, when the next fiscal year begins.
Implementing WyoCloud systems has been a large part of Jewell’s job since he started at UW in 2016 — and for more than a year prior to that as an employee of Huron Consulting Group.
“We have a modern financial system that is not without its hiccups because it is a complete overhaul,” Jewell said.
“But I think it’s helping us already with the modern upgrades, and new functionality that we get out of a system that will continually help the institution improve upon its performance and efficiencies.”
The new system will streamline recruitment and hiring of new employees, Jewell said.
“It will also help us standardize and consolidate the amount of time that people are entering their time in their system,” he said. “Right now, that is all done through paper timesheets — this will eliminate those. The system will be mobile — people can enter their time sheets from their computer, from their phones. We will have standardized time clocks for those employees who need to actually physically clock in and clock out.”
An August 2016 presentation prepared at the outset of WyoCloud implementation states 60 percent of some business and financial staff’s time was spent maintaining “shadow systems,” financial records held at an individual division, department or other unit level containing information already recorded elsewhere at the university.
The same presentation says business and financial staff spent an average of 10 hours a month collecting paper time sheets and manually entering them into the human resources system.
The new system is on schedule to go live in October, Jewell said.
“It is a big job and it is hard work,” he said. “And it’s a lot of change for campus and that’s what we’re helping them work through.”
