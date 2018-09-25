Albany County Commissioners signaled their intent recently to develop an art plan akin to what the city of Laramie instituted in 2015.
Having a guiding document for how art is solicited and displayed on county property will help ensure an equitable process and give the county a framework to help seek grant-funding from organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts, commissioners said.
County board Chairman Tim Chesnut said Sept. 18 that an art plan would help the county avoid controversies like the four-year long dispute between University of Wyoming and Green River sculptor Rudy Gunter.
Gunter had originally been announced as the artist selected to craft a 20-foot sculpture of Kenny Sailors for a renovation of the Arena-Auditorium. However, Gunter’s selection was rescinded after campus public art committee opted to use a statue created by an Oregon sculptor.
This year, UW has taken steps to develop its own campus art plan, using two consultants the city previously hired.
In 2015, the city adopted its own plan for how selects, places and maintains art in Laramie’s public spaces.
Later, the city further accommodated the greater demand for art in 2016, when it passed a measure allowing developers to, in some cases, install art in lieu of landscaping.
The city’s art plan tasks the Public Art Advisory Committee working on planning, producing and reviewing public art projects and initiatives.
The 57-page plan specifically calls for more art in the city’s parks, downtown and the West Side.
Because the county’s jurisdiction has different needs than the “urban” areas subject to the Laramie art plan, commissioners said their plan will probably be limited creating a guide for how the county solicits, and disposes of, art housed on county property.
“We’re not going to be telling ranchers what they have to put in their pastures,” Commissioner Terri Jones said.
In recent months, the county’s Planning and Zoning Committee has begun to study the issue, but commissioners have decided they should be playing a larger role in the development.
“We might be asking them to do something that’s not really in their wheelhouse,” Commissioner Heber Richardson said.
