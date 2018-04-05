The University of Wyoming is attempting to rein in the number of class start times, following a university-wide study that found UW had more than 600 unique start times.
The study — conducted by Huron Consulting Group and first presented in full during the Board of Trustees’ January meeting — reports the wide range of start and end times can make it difficult for students to graduate on time by forcing them to choose between overlapping required courses.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kate Miller and Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore presented on this and other actions being taken by the university in response to the study.
“As a result of the capacity study we worked with Huron on, we moved very quickly to start implementing the academic management pieces and we have … quite a bit in the way of plans for the near future.”
The fall 2018 semester will see the number of unique start times drop from about 617 to 434.
“Now, 434 still sounds like a lot — and we have some room to improve,” Moore said. “I feel like that was a win for us in that we gave this … charge to academic units in the middle of their schedule development.”
Miller pulled together a cross-campus group of academic advisers, associate deans and course scheduling personnel to tackle the issue of unrestrained class times. The group discussed issues first-time and transfer students faced in constructing schedules that would help them graduate on time.
The group landed on a metric that calls for at least 15 percent of all courses being offered before 10 a.m., at least 15 percent being offered after 2 p.m., no more than 50 percent being offered between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 20 percent being offered online. The goal, Moore said, was to spread courses more evenly throughout the day — thereby making it easier for students to build their schedules.
“We got this out pretty quickly because the fall schedule was already underway,” Moore said. “What we were asking faculty and departments and colleges to do was take a look at where they are and apply this as a new litmus against their development of the schedule from their academic area and making sure that it fit within these parameters.”
Driving down the number of class start and end times was further complicated by structural constraints on particular classes. Some courses must run longer to satisfy the requirements of a field-specific accrediting body or — as in the case of many physical education classes — end earlier to allow its disproportionate number of student-athletes time to travel to practice.
Another major recommendation from the capacity study was better management of data systems, such as Banner.
“Banner is our main, university-wide student system,” Moore said. “So, that is where all the information about a student lives — from demographic information (to) academic information.”
UW should be able to move information between Banner and other systems used by the university, Moore said. This would take continued engagement with the company behind Banner, which could help make sure Banner runs smoothly with systems implemented after itself.
“Making sure that we are engaging with that product in a way that best meets the need of this institution has not been a priority,” he said. “This software package was installed several years back … we have not even had a consultant from that company back to our campus in more than 10 years.”
Moore said UW would have a data governance team later in 2018 to make data management easier and more uniform.
“This data governance team will work … to make sure that across platforms, we have a singular and very predictable definition for students, student types, number of hours, where they take their classes — all of those types of things,” Moore said. “So, this is a big process.”
