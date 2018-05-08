University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols is seeking to hire more faculty and staff, while raising salaries for those already employed by UW — but the fate of these goals rests with the Board of Trustees, who have the final say regarding the university’s $407 million budget.
During two full days of budget hearings that end today, each unit and division head is presenting their proposed budget for fiscal year 2019 before the board’s budget committee, who will report to the full board Wednesday.
“By far the most significant highlight is the $5.5 million, roughly, for a raise pool,” said David Jewell, UW’s associate vice president for budgeting and fiscal planning.
At its March meeting, the board approved a new policy that standardizes the way pay increases are calculated across campus. The policy dictates 60 percent of available funds be used for market adjustments — to keep staff and faculty consistent with cost-of-living increases — while 40 percent are used for merit-based raises.
Jewell said these raises have not been allocated to individual divisions or departments yet.
“We hope to have that completed by late summer, maybe early fall,” he said. “If adopted, if approved, we don’t believe we would have them in time for July payroll.”
Spread across the university-wide budget is $4.2 million for the hiring of 32 new faculty members, some replacing those lost through the faculty separation incentives offered during UW’s fiscal crisis in 2016 and 2017.
The fiscal year 2019 budget follows on the heels of two fiscal years in which the university was told to slash its budget by a total of about $42 million by the Wyoming Legislature. The proposed budget relies less on state funds than it has in years past, although state support still accounts for a majority of UW’s revenue.
“About 52 percent, or almost $212 million, comes in the form of state appropriations,” Jewell said.
Another 12 percent — or $47 million-$49 million — each comes from gifts and tuition, while 10 percent — or $41.6 million — comes from sales of goods and services.
UW’s state appropriations can be further subdivided to show the majority comes from the block grant — the biannual funding UW receives as a state agency.
“About 80 percent — or about $169 million — comes in the form of the general block grant to the university,” Jewell said.
Another 10 percent — or about $20.7 million — comes from major maintenance, while a series of other appropriations make up the remaining 10 percent.
Whether from the state, tuition, gifts or sales, most of the university’s revenue — about $266 million — is spent on faculty and staff.
“Continually, as in past (years), the driver of that is heavily related to salary, wages and benefits,” Jewell said. “About 66 percent is related to staff and faculty salaries, wages and benefits. And graduate assistant wages add another 2 percent, so … 68 percent of what the university funds is associated with labor.”
The proposed budget addresses another issue caused by the budget cuts and the hiring freezes that preceded it — the lack of custodial staff — by making an exception request for $453,604 to hire 10 new custodians and one trainer.
