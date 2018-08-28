A carbon technology facility slated for construction in Gillette has raised $1.7 million so far, and its backers said Monday that start-up fundraising could be completed as early as September.
The Advanced Carbon Products Innovation Center is being developed by Campbell County’s private development arm and earned a commitment from the University of Wyoming to provide $50,000 in annual operating subsidies.
UW’s Carbon Engineering Initiative, which began in 2016 as an effort to develop non-fuel uses of coal, is expected to be a tenant at the planned Gillette facility.
Richard Horner, director of special projects and emerging technology at the School of Energy Resources, said the new facility is needed to commercialize the intellectual property currently being developed for coal at UW.
“Some of it we believe is very valuable,” he said.
Horner said that no other facility in the state currently offers “24-hour testing for technologies that might emerge from” UW’s carbon research.
David Spencer, a consultant with the School of Energy Resources, said that UW is “about two years away from pushing some of that research out to a commercial scale.”
The Wyoming Business Council has backed most of the funding for the ACPIC facility, awarding a $1.5 million grant in 2017.
ACPIC plans to be private-public partnership, encouraging companies to use the facility to refine coal into commercially viable products like carbon fiber and asphalt.
Phil Christopherson, CEO of Campbell County’s Energy Capital Economic Development, said ACPIC will help foster businesses like Atlas Carbon, the Gillette-based company that produces activated carbon products for air and water treatment systems using Powder River Basin coal. Atlas Carbon received a $15 million loan from the state this year to increase its production.
“That’s the idea and concept behind what we’re trying to create,” Christopherson said. “This is a long-term type of plan. It took about 15 years for Atlas Carbon.”
At a Laramie meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee, Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, expressed some concern Monday that ACPIC would unfairly use state dollars to compete with private business, especially the carbon research facility Ramaco has planned for Sheridan.
“I sure don’t want to get a black eye by crowding out a private enterprise that’s coming in on their own,” he said.
ACPIC’s backers, however, have said they’re fostering uncertain technologies that private industry currently isn’t interested in financing.
A few other carbon research facilities exist in the U.S., but Horner said the proximity to the Powder River Basin gives ACPIC a big competitive advantage.
ACPIC is a repurposed coal mine located within three miles of Integrated Test Center.
Campbell County needs $3.3 million in initial funding to open the facility, which is expected to be revenue-neutral by its third year. The facility will need to fill four out of its seven units to break even.
