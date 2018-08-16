Longstanding members of the Laramie City Council plan to retire from their positions with the end of their terms in December.
Councilmen Dave Paulekas and Klaus Hanson both decided not to run for re-election this year. Between the two of them, they have more than two decades of experience sitting on City Council, with both serving terms as mayor. Paulekas served two terms as mayor from 2013-2016 and Hanson served for one term from 2007-2008.
Both councilmen said they felt like they left a strong imprint on Laramie from their time on City Council. During his time on the council, Hanson said he was very proud of his work with the Laramie Community Recreation Center. He said he was also actively involved in the water and sewer study. Paulekas also worked on the water and sewer overhaul, and he said it took a very brave council to do so. The city, he said, had to raise utility rates to repair the system, which caused a lot of anger. However, both of the councilmen said they are that the water and sewer systems are on better footing than we they entered office.
Paulekas made history during his time as mayor, as he presided over the council as it passed the LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance. Laramie was the first city in Wyoming to pass such an ordinance. Paulekas said he learned a lot about the Laramie community while working on the ordinance. He said he learned how open and diverse the community is and how it embraces people of different backgrounds.
Hanson said an important initiative he started was to move Laramie to be greener. He said it is important to try to combat climate change and signed off on a resolution that created a committee to make Laramie carbon neutral.
Paulekas said another important accomplishment of his was overseeing the merger of the Laramie Economic Development Corporation and the Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce to create the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. He said he thinks the LCBA has made a difference in the city by helping economic development.
Hanson has served for a total of four four-year terms, starting in 2002. Paulekas has completed two terms since he started in 2010. Before his time on City Council, Paulekas served 12 years on the city’s Planning Commission and 10 years on the building code of appeals. He first moved to Laramie in 1976, when he started to work under a general contractor before becoming one himself. Paulekas said while he plans to step down, he won’t rule out running for council again in the future.
Hanson immigrated to America from Germany to teach German at the University of Wyoming, which he did for 35 years before retiring. Before becoming a councilman, Hanson ran a campaign for House District 46 in 2000. He won the nomination for the Democratic Party, but lost to James Slater in the general election. He said after the campaign he got a taste for public office and decided to try his hand at City Council, where he won the seat he has occupied since 2002.
The Laramie City Council will see at least three new councilors with this election cycle, and potentially as many as five. Paulekas said his advice for any of the new members is it’s important to build coalitions and to compromise to be an effective public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.