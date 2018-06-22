Laramie residents have their choice of two free outdoor movies this weekend. There will be a screening of “Coco” at 8 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium as part of UniWyo Federal Credit Union’s Cowboy Summer Movie Series.
Viewers should enter through Gate 3, which will open at 7:30 p.m., and bring blankets and pillows. The event also includes free popcorn, water and prizes. No outside food or drink is allowed. Two more events are scheduled for later in the summer.
Then at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, there will be a screening of “Rango,” sponsored by the city of Laramie and First Interstate Bank. Music, games and contests will start at about 7 p.m. and continue until sundown, Todd Feezer, Laramie Parks and Recreation director, said. Free popcorn will also be available. Sunset on Saturday is expected at 8:39 p.m.
“We’ll start the movie as soon as the sun allows, about 9 p.m.,” Feezer said.
Feezer said the city is planning two more movie screenings, one in July and one in August, with the locations and dates to be announced. Continuing the Western theme, the movies will be “Three Amigos!” and “The Apple Dumpling Gang.”
The city is considering screening the movies in different parks around town, Feezer said.
“We might try to move them around, just to get more people within walking distance to be able to enjoy the event,” he said.
Feezer encouraged viewers to prepare for the elements and brings jackets or blankets for a cool evening once the sun sets. He said he hoped people would take advantage of the opportunity to attend the free event.
“It’s a way to provide a great recreational opportunity that is free to the community and relatively inexpensive,” he said.
“Coco,” released in 2017, won an Academy Award for best animated feature. It follows a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the land of the dead during a celebration of the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
“Rango,” released in 2011, also won an Academy Award for best animated feature. It’s about a pet chameleon stranded in the desert who accidentally becomes sheriff of an Old West town populated by animals.
