Two of the 11 candidates running for Albany County Commission can expect to receive letters warning them of their failure to file reports detailing monetary contributions to their campaign.
All candidates in Wyoming were required to file their finance reports by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
As of noon Thursday, commission candidates Tony Mendoza and Andrew Boheler still had not submitted their reports.
Once they receive a letter from the Albany County Clerk’s Office, the candidates will have 21 days to submit their campaign finance reports. If they still fail to submit reports within that grace period, they risk a $200 fine and being ruled ineligible to run for public office for the next five years.
Two other commission candidates, David Thomason and Klaus Halbsgut, submitted their reports after the deadline. Halbsgut reported $1,798.07, all in his own personal contributions. Thomason reported no campaign contributions.
Three candidates for Laramie City Council — Mayor Andi Summerville, Christina Maki and Paul Weaver — also reported their campaign contributions after the Tuesday deadline.
Summerville is running for re-election to represent Ward 1. She reported $559.86 in campaign contributions. Weaver, who’s running for Ward 2, reported $60. Maki is running for Ward 3 and reported $305 in contributions.
