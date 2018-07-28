A trial has been set for Aug. 7 in Laramie County District Court concerning the residency of Taylor Haynes, who’s running for governor but has been ruled ineligible by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. A Wednesday hearing is scheduled to precede the trial.
Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael is seeking an injunction “ordering Dr. Taylor Haynes to withdraw from the race or otherwise cease his campaign.”
In his court filing, Michael took a strong stance against Haynes, asserting his candidacy threatens the integrity of the race. While Haynes filed to run as a Laramie resident, the Secretary of State’s office determined his ranch home actually lies in Colorado.
In a news release issued last week, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan took a much softer tone on Haynes’s candidacy than the court filing.
Buchanan suggested the onus for a residency determination was on Laramie County’s District Court judge. The press release didn’t acknowledge Buchanan’s office has already ruled Haynes ineligible.
“The step we’ve taken today is not one we’ve taken lightly, but it is undoubtedly a necessary step which will allow for this issue to be resolved for the protection of the election process, the voters, and for all candidates for governor in 2018 and in future elections,” Buchanan said. “The state now turns to the judicial branch for the swift and definitive resolution of this matter. The voters of Wyoming, the candidates for governor, and Dr. Haynes himself, all deserve clarity in the most expedient manner possible.”
Since Buchanan ruled Haynes ineligible, the candidate has not responded to requests for comment from the Laramie Boomerang.
He continued to campaign across the state this week.
In a discussion broadcast Sunday on Facebook Live, Haynes expressed confidence that a judge would overrule Buchanan’s office, whose press release Haynes said was “very unprofessional” and misinterpreted the Wyoming Constitution.
“As this gets into court and the judge looks at all the facts, we should prevail without question,” Haynes said.
Haynes described the residency dispute as a conspiracy propagated by his political opponents and “leftist” media who are “afraid” of Haynes winning the election.
Haynes said he still thinks he’s “a real threat to win this race.”
“Many early voters are just hanging onto their ballots until we get this cleared up,” he said.
