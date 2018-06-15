Summer in Laramie means farmers’ markets, and the first market of the season is already up and running.
The Thursday Local Market is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 27 at Undine Park. The market is stationed at the park’s southeast corner near the intersection of Seventh and Ord streets.
Market manager Peggy McCrackin said she’s expecting a couple dozen vendors each week, with offerings including fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread, baked goods, candy, jellies and relishes, arts and crafts, photography, meat, knife sharpening, prepared food, homemade ice cream and honey, among other things.
Several local nonprofit organizations will have tables set up as well, including Centsible Nutrition, Feeding Laramie Valley and Laramie Montessori School.
The market includes repeat vendors as well as new faces, including at least one new baker.
“We have quite a few people who are bringing baked goods,” McCrackin said.
All vendors at the Thursday Local Market are required to grow or prepare their own products, so no one is allowed to re-sell items made by others. Except for one, all vendors are from the Laramie region.
“This is truly a local market,” she said. “These are our friends and neighbors.”
With its location in a city park, the market is a great place for families, she said. The playground is nearby, children can run around, and there’s no alcohol. As well, the park setting creates a relaxed atmosphere with shade and grass.
“It’s a great place for families to come,” McCrackin said.
Each week, there will be an activity for children at the market, such as visits from Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Smokey the Bear and the University of Wyoming Williams Conservatory, plus scavenger hunts and games.
The coming week’s activity will be posted on the market’s social media feeds, she said.
McCrackin said the Thursday Local Market is a great piece of the Laramie community because it provides a market for local entrepreneurs, who keep their money in Laramie.
“These vendors are employing people in the community, and they’re spending their dollars in the community,” she said. “There’s a circle going on here with customers supporting vendors, and vendors in turn supporting the community. It’s a great symbiotic relationship.”
