Thanksgiving Day could be the warmest, clearest day of the holiday weekend, so travelers might want to prepare for winter travel conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather system is slated to move through the Laramie Valley late Friday night or Saturday morning, bringing with it about 1-3 inches of snow, NWS meteorologist Steve Rubin said.
“Overall, it should be a nice Thanksgiving day,” Rubin said. “It looks like a mild day with a high of 50 degrees, and probably 15-25 mph winds from the southwest.”
Starting Friday, however, a high-wind warning is scheduled to go into effect, and temperatures could drop.
“Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the 30s,” Rubin said. “The wind could kick up to around 30-40 mph with gusts of about 60 (mph). There’s also a chance of snow moving into the area Friday night or Saturday, but not too much snow only about 1-3 inches in the valley.”
On top of Sherman Summit, snow accumulation could reach about 2-5 inches, he added.
“It won’t be a lot of snow, but it’ll be windblown, so plan for icy roads Friday and Saturday,” he said.
Sunday is forecast to be cold, with a high of 25 degrees, but Rubin said the wind could die down and the skies would likely be clear.
WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Matt Murphy said interstate traffic increases significantly during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“Typically, during the Thanksgiving holiday, we see traffic up to about 30-40 percent above average the day before,” Murphy said. “And most of that trickles down in the days following.”
With more vehicles on the road, winter conditions can be even more perilous.
“Make sure you pack winter supplies — a full tank of gas, snacks and water, kitty litter for good traction, a shovel and an ice scraper,” Murphy said. “Also, travelers should drive defensively, be courteous to other drivers and make sure their vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road.”
WYDOT provides motorist with several resources for monitoring road conditions, which can be accessed via phone by calling 511, app by downloading Wyoming 511 on IOS and Android or through the department’s website www.wyoroad.info.
