When cars arrived on the scene more than 100 years ago, carriage drivers, stable boys and other workers who drew their livelihood caring for or feeding horses found themselves increasingly displaced by the merging technology.
“We had 20 million horses in the United States in 1915 and 600,000 jobs that were directly related to horses,” Dennis Ellis of Microsoft told the audience gathered May 23 at the University of Wyoming Conference Center.
“But society wanted better technology.
“The people of New York wanted better sanitation. They wanted order. They wanted safety in public transport.”
Possibly within a few years, society will face similar upheaval as humans in the transportation and retail industries, among others, are replaced with autonomous vehicles — at least, that was one possibility put forward by Ellis during the Wyoming Energy Summit last week.
“It’s not as though, in the midst of these industrial revolutions, it’s obvious you’re in the middle of it,” he said.
As the Wyoming community engagement manager for Microsoft’s TechSpark program, Ellis works in the state to develop partnerships in rural and small city areas to enhance job creation and the economy.
At the summit, delivering the day’s final address, Ellis discussed the digital — and sometimes autonomous — future and the challenges and opportunities it might present for Wyoming.
As freelance jobs — such as those offered by ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft — grow increasingly common, workers face more uncertain employment and society at large sees fewer people paying into social safety nets such as Medicare and Social Security.
“There’s a lot of projections that by 2030, three-quarters of all jobs will be freelance jobs,” Ellis said.
But freelancing — particularly when it comes to tech and other jobs, which can be done anywhere on earth — can provide opportunities for a rural population like Wyoming’s.
“That’s exciting for rural America because you don’t need to be in a geographic spot to do the work (whereas) you have to be in Tennessee to work in that nuclear plant. This is something Wyoming can build and really exploit in this freelance economy.”
Autonomous vehicles are already having an effect on Wyoming’s chief source of state revenue — energy extraction, Ellis said.
“We’ve always thought what’s good for oil and gas is good for the state because that’s how we get our revenue,” he said. “But in this instance, you’ve now got a divergence where it will be great for the company — they’ll have a better bottom line, it will be more profitable, coal can stay in production longer. But if those workers aren’t retrained for new positions, now you’ve got workers who are left behind.”
Ellis praised Wyoming’s educational attainment goals — an effort to see 67 percent of the population hold meaningful college credentials by 2025 and 82 percent by 2040, set by higher education and government leaders.
He added Wyoming was proactive, opening the state to blockchain companies and instituting programs to train people for jobs which don’t yet exist.
“We’ve got to really start thinking about those next (jobs) and where these folks can go,” Ellis said.
The future is bright, he said, so long as Wyoming adequately prepares for the tectonic shifts in workforce demand currently underway.
“The promise of that is that people can be freed from mundane tasks to more important things, more thoughtful things, more innovative things,” Ellis said. “So, I think it will be really incumbent on employers, as well as governmental entities, to try and look ahead at not just the jobs you can recruit for today, but what are those jobs that are next.”
The shift to automobiles saw the rise of the social safety net and the ultimate creation of new and more plentiful jobs, and Wyoming should take note of history as it responds to the current industrial revolution, Ellis said.
“It was never an inevitability that our country make the shift from horses to autos,” he said. “It was … led by cultural decision-making. We wanted better fuel sources, more sanitation, less chaos and more ambition. So, as we look to deploy things like AI, cloud computing, I don’t think we should lose sight that our culture can direct how and where we deploy those things.”
