A University of Wyoming task force proposed Thursday the state construct a new building on campus to serve the UW Lab School, which is currently housed in the College of Education.
Now in its 131st year, the Lab School is a public school run by Albany County School District No. 1 that also serves as a learning site for UW students.
Since 1949, the school has been housed in the College of Education building and strives to experiment with cutting-edge teaching techniques. However, stakeholders have noted the building’s university functions detract from security measures that are appropriate for a grade school.
“When this building was built, it was created to provide public access to adult learners, not secure access to vulnerable children,” said Ray Reutzel, dean of the College of Education.
In November, UW President Laurie Nichols appointed a task force charged with exploring “how to provide the College of Education and state of Wyoming with an exemplary 21st century university professional development and demonstration school.”
As part of its work, the task force has been asked to recommend a design for a “building complex” to serve the Lab School and the college without “nesting both functions into the single nested facility as we now have.”
A report by the task force submitted to the Board of Trustees indicates the building’s 12-inch-thick concrete walls and floors make it difficult to install new technology.
“The arrangement of the school facilities also reflects a 1940s style of education in which compartmentalization and departmentalization was the norm,” the report states. “Consequently, classrooms are not designed to facilitate active learning, or to integrate the library, gymnasium and other learning facilities with the work of the classroom. These auxiliary spaces are physically separated by floors rather than integrated into open spaces that support student interaction, teamwork, and technology access.”
The report also addresses the same security concerns Reutzel alluded to Thursday.
“In the event of an active shooter or some other unforeseen and unwelcome intrusion, the College of Education facility would be very difficult to fully secure to protect its younger occupants because the building was designed in the first place to facilitate public access,” according to the report.
The Lab School serves about 230 students, grades K-9. Admission is based on a lottery system, but the task force is considering plans to add both regular and special education preschools to the revamped version.
ACSD No. 1’s school board approved a resolution in June to work with the university and the School Facilities Commission to “establish a capital construction plan” for the Lab School.
That resolution, created to drum up political support for the new plan, says the current Lab School “suffers from a number of serious physical limitations including issues of safety and security, inaccessibility for disabled students, lack of flexible learning spaces and technology innovation.”
The task force presented a similar resolution Thursday to the Board of Trustees for approval. However, some trustees expressed skepticism of the purported need to keep the new Lab School on UW grounds.
ACSD No. 1 is currently awaiting state funding to completely rebuild Slade Elementary School. Designs for the school are already complete, but the reconstruction was delayed amid Wyoming’s economic downturn, which began in 2015.
Once the new Slade school is built, Trustee Kermit Brown said it could be an appropriate site for a “hybrid school” since the new building will “have all the bells and whistles.”
“It sounds awfully bureaucratic to me that the two couldn’t be combined and the state couldn’t get a better deal out of it,” he said.
Margaret Hudson, principal of the Lab School, said the school’s location on campus is a main factor in the benefits for UW students.
Hudson said more than 2,000 university students visit the school each year. Along with students from the College of Education, nursing and speech pathologist students are also trained in the Lab School.
“That culture would be really hard to replicate or push into another school in the way it’s happening at the Lab School,” Hudson said. “It’s a pretty busy place from the lens of the university.”
Other members of the task force, including Reutzel, also pushed back on Brown’s idea.
Reutzel said the design of a new Lab School needs to be “a very different kind of facility” than what Slade will offer.
For example, the current Lab School offers observatory rooms — separate from the children’s classrooms — that allows university students to watch the teaching environment through glass windows without disturbing the classes.
It’s that type of design that allows College of Education students to be trained “in very different ways than if you just put them in the room where there’s a bunch of first-graders trying to learn,” Reutzel said.
He said the new facility should include the most advanced technology that “prepares a space for students learning 20 years from now.”
He said the school greatly benefits the College of Education because new teachers typically have too little interaction with children before they start teaching.
“The more we tie in teacher training, the less we tend to err in the types of students we’re admitting to the program,” Reutzel said. “We don’t waste research on those who are washing out.”
Trustee John McKinley said he wants the Board of Trustees’ facilities committee to study the issue in the coming months before making a recommendation to the full board in November.
Task force members told the trustees they want the ask the Joint Appropriations Committee to fund a “reconnaissance phase” of the construction project in 2019 that would allow the task force to visit “cutting-edge facilities nationwide” and plan facility space and design.
The task force is proposing a request for architectural design funding from the Legislature in 2021 and later listing the new education complex as a top construction priority in the 2022 budget year.
(1) comment
Sometimes I think Big Ed is merely the lobbying appendage of the construction industry.
